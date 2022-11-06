SolarEdge Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $824.41M (+56.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEDG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward.
