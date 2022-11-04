Although the CDC has warned that the flu season is off to an early and intense start, the latest data indicates that fewer Americans have received a flu shot compared to the same time last year.

As of the week ended Oct. 15, 29.4M flu vaccines have been administered to adults in physician office and pharmacy settings. That compares to 34.6M doses for the week ended Oct. 16, 2021.

The CDC also noted that as of the week ended Oct. 22, ~137M flu doses have been distributed. For the week ended Oct. 23, 2021, the figure was ~151M doses.

The decline in flu shot administration comes as the CDC said there is a continuing rise in weekly flu cases across the country.

For the week ended Oct. 29, the CDC said 11 jurisdictions reported very high levels of respiratory illnesses, eight reported high, and four moderate. The prior week, the figures were, respectively, one, four, and four.

Southeast and South-central states are reporting the highest number of flu cases, followed by Mid-Atlantic and South-central West Coast states.

In the US, flu shots available are made by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) division Seqirus.

Flu treatments include Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Xofluza (baloxavir), GSK's (GSK) Relenza (zanamivir), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rapivab (peramivir).