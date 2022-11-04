FS KKR Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $404.17M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
