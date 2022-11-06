TripAdvisor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+137.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $443.24M (+46.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRIP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.
