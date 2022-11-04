Ellington Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.25M (+91.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
