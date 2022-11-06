Five9 Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.69M (+26.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FIVN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.
