Teradata Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-32.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $423.1M (-8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
