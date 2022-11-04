eHealth Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.45 (+18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $48.47M (-24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EHTH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
