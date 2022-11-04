Diodes Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETDiodes Incorporated (DIOD)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+27.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $521.85M (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIOD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments