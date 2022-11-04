Sanmina Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+54.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B (-60.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SANM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
