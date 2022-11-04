Viatris Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 2:04 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.14B (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VTRS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Viatris Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Regrets? I've Had A Few
