Qiagen Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETQiagen N.V. (QGEN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $482.09M (-9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QGEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
