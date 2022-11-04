Certara Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETCertara, Inc. (CERT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $81.48M (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CERT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
