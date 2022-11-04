Adient stock soars 12% on Q4 estimates beat, FY23 guidance
Nov. 04, 2022 2:10 PM ETADNTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Adient (ADNT) shares rallies 12% after Q4 earnings beat and the remains focused on its strategic plan and executed actions that are expected to position the company for sustained success.
- The Co. remained on course despite pressure from numerous external factors (which the company estimates impacted its FY22 revenue and Adj.- EBITDA by $2.2B and $600M, respectively) such as continued global supply chain disruptions that resulted in significantly lower vehicle production by customers, the Ukraine war, and a sharp rise in input costs.
- Despite the challenging macro environment, the Adient team continued to drive the business forward, the Co.’s Q4FY22 Adj.- EBITDA totaled $227M, up $157M compared to Q4FY21 Adj.-EBITDA adjusted for portfolio actions executed in FY21.
- Although various external headwinds improved sequentially vs. Q3FY22, lower volume, temporary operating inefficiencies, and increased input costs weighed on Q4FY22 results by about $65M. Adj.-EBITDA and margin excluding equity income totaled $206M and 5.6%, respectively.
- Actions by the company in FY21 and FY22 to lower FCF breakeven, combined with an expected improved operating environment in FY23, should translate into improved earnings, margin and FCF compared with FY22.
- 2023 Outlook: Sales of ~$14.78B vs. consensus of $15B; Adj. EBITDA of ~$850M; Equity income ~$90M; Capex ~$300M; FCF ~$200M.
