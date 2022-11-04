ParaZero (PRZO), a developer of drone security technology, has downsized its proposed US initial public offering to $8M from $9M and added warrants to the deal.

The Israeli company said in its latest filing that it is now looking to offer 1.6M units priced between $4.25 and $6.25, which would raise around $8M if priced at the midpoint. Each unit would consist of one share plus two warrants to buy one share apiece. The exercise price of the warrants is assumed to be $5 if the units price at their midpoint of $5.25.

Buyers who would end up owning 4.99% or more of the company's outstanding ordinary shares after the offering will also be eligible to purchase pre-funded units that consist of one pre-funded warrant to buy one share plus two warrants to buy one share apiece. ParaZero plans to offer up to 1.6M of the pre-funded units.

Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy an additional 240K units and/or prefunded warrants and/or 480K warrants.

ParaZero hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PRZO. Aegis Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

The deal is slightly downsized from one proposed in October, which did not include warrants and sought to raise around $9M. Certain shareholders were also planning to offer an additional 4M shares at the IPO price.

