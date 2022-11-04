Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) lost ~15% intraday, the most since March 2021, to reach a new 52-week low on Friday as Wall Street reacted to the revised guidance the drug discovery company issued with its Q3 2022 financials.

Citing a shift in the topline towards drug discovery, the New York-based health tech company narrowed its full-year revenue guidance to $167M – $175M from $161M – $181M in line with the $174.9M in the consensus.

The updated outlook implies 21% – 27% YoY growth over 2021 when Schrödinger (SDGR) reported $137.9M revenue with ~28% YoY growth.

The company lowered the software revenue guidance to $122M – $127M from the prior outlook of $126M – $136M and raised the drug discovery revenue guidance to $45M – $48M compared to $36M – $45M in the prior forecast.

"FY22 guidance that lowered software expectations while hiking partnership revenue will be the primary focus for investors," Citi analyst David Lebowitz wrote, calling the 3Q earnings report a "mixed bag."

After the earnings, several other analysts from BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup lowered the price target on Schrödinger (SDGR).

Wall Street has remained bullish on Schrödinger (SDGR) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts in line with Seeking Alpha Author ratings. However, Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated SDGR as a Hold.