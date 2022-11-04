Savaria Corporation GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.01, revenue of $201.4M misses by $2.92M

Nov. 04, 2022
  • Savaria Corporation press release (TSX:SIS:CA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $201.4M (+11.4% Y/Y) misses by $2.92M.
  • Gross profit was $64.0M, up $5.5M or 9.3%, representing 31.8% of revenue compared to 32.4% in Q3 2021.
  • Operating income was $17.5M, up $7.1M or 68.9%, representing 8.7% of revenue compared to 5.7% in Q3 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $31.0M, up $4.7M or 17.9%, compared to Q3 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 15.4%, up 80 bps compared to 14.6% in Q3 2021.
  • Net earnings were $10.6M, or $0.16, per share on a diluted basis, compared to $4.8M or $0.07 per share on a diluted basis in Q3 2021.
  • Funds available of $101.7M, as of September 30, 2022, to support working capital, investments and growth opportunities.

