Activision Blizzard Q3 earnings preview: All eyes on Microsoft deal updates

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, Nov. 7, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.50 (-30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.71B (-9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATVI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 10 downward.

Q2 recap:

Shares of the video game maker were flat after its bookings topped expectations in Q2 and operating income saw broad sequential gains.

Benchmark noted the solid results and significant H2 game pipeline that should serve as catalysts for growth in Q4 and FY23.

Updates on Microsoft deal:

SA contributor Vera Glebova projected 80% chance of the Microsoft (MSFT) deal being cleared in a recent bullish analysis.

Shares of Activision (ATVI) gained 6.5% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices by a wide margin.