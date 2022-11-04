Global semiconductors sales drop 3% in Q3 2022
- According to SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association), global semiconductor industry sales during the month of September 2022 was up 3% from last year, down 0.5% compared to August 2022.
- Worldwide Q3 sales totaled $141B during, a decrease of 3.0% vs last year and 6.3% less than Q2 2022.
- Region-wise month-to-month: up 4.8% in Americas; up 0.5% in Japan; and up 0.1% in Europe and down 2.9% in Asia Pacific/All Other and 3% in China.
- Y/Y sales increased in Europe by 12.4%, the Americas by 11.5%, and Japan by 5.6%, but decreased in Asia Pacific/All other by 7.7% and China by 14.4%.
- “Following strong growth through the first half of 2022, global semiconductor sales have slowed in recent months, decreasing in September on a year-to-year basis for the first time since January 2020 amid a range of macroeconomic headwinds. The long-term market outlook remains strong, however, as semiconductors continue to become a larger and more important part of our digital economy.” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.
- Top Semiconductor ETFs include: VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH); iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD); Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI); ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD); First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).
- Top semiconductor names: Intel (INTC); Micron Technology (MU); Texas Instruments (TXN); Qualcomm (QCOM); NXP Semiconductors (NXPI); Microchip Technology (MCHP); Applied Materials (AMAT)
