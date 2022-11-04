Global semiconductors sales drop 3% in Q3 2022

Nov. 04, 2022 3:21 PM ETSMH, PSI, INTC, TXN, AMAT, QCOM, MU, MCHP, XSD, USD, NXPI, SOXX, FTXLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • According to SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association), global semiconductor industry sales during the month of September 2022 was up 3% from last year, down 0.5% compared to August 2022.
  • Worldwide Q3 sales totaled $141B during, a decrease of 3.0% vs last year and 6.3% less than Q2 2022.
  • Region-wise month-to-month: up 4.8% in Americas; up 0.5% in Japan; and up 0.1% in Europe and down 2.9% in Asia Pacific/All Other and 3% in China.
  • Y/Y sales increased in Europe by 12.4%, the Americas by 11.5%, and Japan by 5.6%, but decreased in Asia Pacific/All other by 7.7% and China by 14.4%.

  • “Following strong growth through the first half of 2022, global semiconductor sales have slowed in recent months, decreasing in September on a year-to-year basis for the first time since January 2020 amid a range of macroeconomic headwinds. The long-term market outlook remains strong, however, as semiconductors continue to become a larger and more important part of our digital economy.” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.
  • Top Semiconductor ETFs include: VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH); iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD); Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI); ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD); First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).
  • Top semiconductor names: Intel (INTC); Micron Technology (MU); Texas Instruments (TXN); Qualcomm (QCOM); NXP Semiconductors (NXPI); Microchip Technology (MCHP); Applied Materials (AMAT)
  • Read previous report: 'Global semiconductor sales dip 3.4% in August vs. last month'

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.