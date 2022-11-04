Turquoise Hill (TSX:TRQ:CA) fell 1.2% on a report that a Canadian regulator could possibly halt Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) takeover.

A former chairman of the Ontario Securities Commission told the Globe & Mail that a deal Rio Tinto made with some dissent Turquoise Hill holders is illegal under Canadian law and he sees a good probability the regulator could halt the deal. He believes the regulator may at least delay the transaction until it can review it.

The report comes after Pentwater Capital, the largest holder of Turquoise Hill after Rio Tinto, and SailingStone Capital, agreed to withhold their votes at a holder meeting next Tuesday and agreed to dissent proceedings.

On Wednesday a Turquoise Hill (NYSE:TRQ) holder criticized Rio Tinto's agreement with the dissidents, claiming it appeared to be unfair because it rewarded a select number of holders.

The holder, Jeff Banfield, a partner with hedge fund Caravel Capital, filed a complaint with the OSC on fairness grounds earlier this week, according to the Globe & Mail report.

In September, Rio Tinto (RIO) offered to acquire the ~49% of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares that Rio and its affiliates do not already own for C$43/share. Rio Tinto reconfirmed in the Tuesday statement that the proposal of C$43.00 offer was its best and final.