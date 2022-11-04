Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust FFO of $0.15 misses by $0.01
Nov. 04, 2022 3:38 PM ETDream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR.U:CA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust press release (DRR.U:CA): Q3 FFO of $0.15 misses by $0.01.
- For the period ended September 30, 2022, net income was $23.4 million.
- Net operating income (“NOI”)2 was $5.5 million in Q3 2022, consistent with the Forecast.
- NOI margin in Q3 2022 was 49.9% compared to 50.0% for the Forecast.
- Average monthly rent as at September 30, 2022 was $1,060 per unit compared to $1,018 per unit at June 30, 2022, an increase of 4.1%.
- Portfolio occupancy was 93.7% as of September 30, 2022, with Greater Oklahoma City at 94.3%, Dallas-Fort Worth at 90.3% and Greater Cincinnati at 96.5%.
- Total assets were $432.7 million as at September 30, 2022, comprised primarily of $414.5 million of investment properties and $15.4 million of cash and cash equivalents.
- Total equity (per condensed consolidated financial statements) was $216.2 million as at September 30, 2022.
- Net asset value (“NAV”) per Unit was $14.58 as at September 30, 2022.
- Net total debt-to-net total assets5 was 29.0% as at September 30, 2022, total mortgages payable were $136.3 million and total assets were $432.7 million.
- On October 18, 2022, the Trust Units commenced trading on the OTCQX marketplace under the ticker DRREF.
- The REIT declared distributions totaling $0.105 per Unit during Q3 2022.
