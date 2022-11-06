Take-Two Interactive Software Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+56.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTWO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward.
