DigitalOcean Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+91.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.85M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DOCN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments