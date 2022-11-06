Vroom Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.62 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $429.05M (-52.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
