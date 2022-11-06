Pixelworks Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.53M (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PXLW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
