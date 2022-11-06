Ashland Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETAshland Inc. (ASH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $630.28M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
