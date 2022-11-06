Fabrinet Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETFabrinet (FN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $630.2M (+16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
