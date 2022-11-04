Franco-Nevada Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 4:26 PM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), FNV:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $326.01M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
