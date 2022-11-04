Why did Twilio stock plummet today? 'Disappointing' analyst day, guidance stoke worries

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares fell nearly 35% on Friday after the company reported third-quarter results and issued a weaker-than-expected forecast and held its analyst day, prompting several firms to downgrade the cloud communications software giant.

RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded Twilio (TWLO) to sector perform from outperform and slashed the price target in half to $55, citing the "disappointing" analyst day and weak guidance as reasons RBC is "unable to defend the long-term story."

"On balance, the quarter and analyst day effectively went against the bull case on the stock," Jaluria wrote in a note to clients. "We believe Twilio has good technology and is playing in a large market, but increasingly appears in need of a turnaround."

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $42.76 on Friday, but not before touching a new 52-week low of $41 earlier in the session.

At its analyst day, Twilio (TWLO) also removed its 30% growth target and lowered it to 15% to 25% growth, which Jaluria said was "dramatic" and worried that competition and a lack of execution are to blame.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin downgraded Twilio (TWLO) to equal weight, pointing out the guidance and investor day present a "tough leap of faith" which is hard to do at the current moment, even when taking into account the 75% decline year-to-date in the stock.

"While we still believe in the extensibility of the underlying comms platform and acknowledge this is a tough time to throw in the towel, we come away expecting this transition will take time and significant effort before it can prove able to provide meaningful valuation support and expect Twilio shares will remain challenged until then," Turrin wrote.

On Wednesday, Bank of America gave a rare double downgrade to Twilio (TWLO), citing revenue concerns amid increased competition.