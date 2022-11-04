Energy Fuels GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $2.93M
Nov. 04, 2022 4:45 PM ETEnergy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), EFR:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Energy Fuels press release (NYSE:UUUU): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06.
- Revenue of $2.93M (+306.9% Y/Y).
- At September 30, 2022, the Company had a robust balance sheet with $122.3 million of working capital, including $77.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, $11.6 million of marketable securities, $27.3 million of inventory, and no short term (or long term) debt.
- Outlook: Having recently secured three long-term uranium contracts with major U.S. utilities, the Company is beginning to perform the work needed to recommence production at one or more of its mines and ISR facilities, starting as soon as 2023. Until such time when the Company has ramped back up to commercial uranium production, it can rely on its significant uranium inventories to fulfill its new contract requirements. To that end, the Company purchased an additional 68,552 pounds of U. S. origin U3O8 on the spot market in October 2022. The Company also continues to evaluate selling a portion of its inventories on the spot market in response to future upside price volatility, into the newly created U.S. Uranium Reserve Program, or for delivery into additional long-term supply contracts if procured. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company also sold a portion of its vanadium inventory into then strengthening markets.
