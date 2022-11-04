BIGG Digital Assets divests of minority stake in bitcoin miner Luxxfolio

Nov. 04, 2022

  • BIGG Digital Assets (OTCQX:BBKCF) has backed out of its minority investment in bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner Luxxfolio Holdings as the former seeks to minimize its exposure to the struggling industry, the company said Friday.
  • The move followed Luxxfolio's announcement earlier this week that is started seeking "strategic alternatives" for its 15 megawatt bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining facility in New Mexico, according to a release. And if it does not find a partner for the mining operation, then the company "will consider all options including idling or a permanent shutdown of operations."
  • The bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining space has gotten stung by depressed token prices as well as a rise in the network hash rate and electricity prices, resulting in miners' reduced profitability.
  • Canadian-based BIGG (OTCQX:BBKCF), meanwhile, owns Netcoins, an online crypto brokerage, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions.
  • In June, BIGG Digital Assets subsidiary launches cardano, solana, two other cryptos on platform.

