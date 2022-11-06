Mosaic Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.41 (+152.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.78B (+69.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MOS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
