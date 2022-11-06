Viper Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+123.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $214.61M (+67.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VNOM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
