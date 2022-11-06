International Flavors & Fragrances Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.06B (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IFF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
