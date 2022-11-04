Supreme Court to hear Amgen appeal on Repatha spat with Sanofi, Regeneron

Nov. 04, 2022 5:04 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN), REGN, SNYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • The US Supreme Court has decided to hear an appeal filed by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) over a lower court's decision to invalidate key patents on its cholesterol medication Repatha (evolocumab) following a challenge by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).
  • A federal appeals court earlier denied Amgen's attempt to get Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron's (REGN) rival cholesterol biologic medicine, Praluent (alirocumab), off the market, Bloomberg Law reported.
  • Both drugs are considered PCSK9 inhibitors.
  • The Justice Department had requested the High Court deny the appeal, Bloomberg Law reported.
