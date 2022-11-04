Boeing leads weekly gains in industrial stocks

Nov. 04, 2022 5:13 PM ETIndustrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)GE, BA, UPS, CAT, LMT, NOC, UNP, DE, HON, RTXBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor2 Comments

CNC LPG cutting

bugphai/iStock via Getty Images

Boeing (BA) this week was the biggest gainer among large-cap industrial stocks, a sign that traders reacted positively to the aircraft maker’s investor day presentations. Its stock rose more than 11% from a week ago.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, this week was little changed with a less than 1% gain.

Aside from Boeing (BA), top fund holdings including Caterpillar (CAT), General Electric (GE) and Honeywell International (HON) advanced for the week.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) fell 4.6% for the biggest decline among large-cap industrials. The defense contractor this week has declined for four straight trading sessions. The decline marks a reversal from 11 straight days of gains, including its rebound from a brief selloff that followed its earnings report on Oct. 27.

Company (Ticker) Nov. 4 closing price 5-day change
Boeing (BA) $160.01 11.2%
Caterpillar (CAT) $227.85 3.9%
Deere (DE) $395.09 -0.4%
General Electric (GE) $81.07 3.5%
Honeywell International (HON) $207.85 1.4%
Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) $95.07 0.5%
Lockheed Martin (LMT) $481.67 -0.6%
Northrop Grumman (NOC) $522.77 -4.6%
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) $95.22 0.1%
Union Pacific (UNP) $196.70 -1.0%
United Parcel Service (UPS) $165.69 -0.9%

