Boeing (BA) this week was the biggest gainer among large-cap industrial stocks, a sign that traders reacted positively to the aircraft maker’s investor day presentations. Its stock rose more than 11% from a week ago.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, this week was little changed with a less than 1% gain.

Aside from Boeing (BA), top fund holdings including Caterpillar (CAT), General Electric (GE) and Honeywell International (HON) advanced for the week.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) fell 4.6% for the biggest decline among large-cap industrials. The defense contractor this week has declined for four straight trading sessions. The decline marks a reversal from 11 straight days of gains, including its rebound from a brief selloff that followed its earnings report on Oct. 27.