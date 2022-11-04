Boeing leads weekly gains in industrial stocks
Boeing (BA) this week was the biggest gainer among large-cap industrial stocks, a sign that traders reacted positively to the aircraft maker’s investor day presentations. Its stock rose more than 11% from a week ago.
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, this week was little changed with a less than 1% gain.
Aside from Boeing (BA), top fund holdings including Caterpillar (CAT), General Electric (GE) and Honeywell International (HON) advanced for the week.
Northrop Grumman (NOC) fell 4.6% for the biggest decline among large-cap industrials. The defense contractor this week has declined for four straight trading sessions. The decline marks a reversal from 11 straight days of gains, including its rebound from a brief selloff that followed its earnings report on Oct. 27.
|Company (Ticker)
|Nov. 4 closing price
|5-day change
|Boeing (BA)
|$160.01
|11.2%
|Caterpillar (CAT)
|$227.85
|3.9%
|Deere (DE)
|$395.09
|-0.4%
|General Electric (GE)
|$81.07
|3.5%
|Honeywell International (HON)
|$207.85
|1.4%
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)
|$95.07
|0.5%
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|$481.67
|-0.6%
|Northrop Grumman (NOC)
|$522.77
|-4.6%
|Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
|$95.22
|0.1%
|Union Pacific (UNP)
|$196.70
|-1.0%
|United Parcel Service (UPS)
|$165.69
|-0.9%
