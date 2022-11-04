Goldseek Resources announces private placement
Nov. 04, 2022 5:21 PM ETGoldseek Resources Inc. (GSKKF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Goldseek Resources (OTCPK:GSKKF) plans to raise up to C$0.85M in aggregate of C$0.15M non-flow-through funds and C$0.7M flow-through funds by way of a non-brokered private placement.
- The Non-Flow-Through Placement will consist of the sale of ~4.29M common shares priced at C$0.035/share.
- The Quebec Flow-Through Placement will consist of the sale of 17.5M flow-through shares at a price of C$0.04 per flow-through share.
- On closing of the Offering, Mr. Deluce will take a control position in the Co. and own ~25.53M common shares which will represent ~42.6% of the Co.’s then outstanding common shares.
- The proceeds from the Quebec Flow-Through Placement will be used to continue exploration and development of the Company's Quebec properties.
- The proceeds from the Non-Flow-Through Placement will be used for general working capital purposes.
Comments