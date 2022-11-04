Goldseek Resources announces private placement

Nov. 04, 2022 5:21 PM ETGoldseek Resources Inc. (GSKKF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Goldseek Resources (OTCPK:GSKKF) plans to raise up to C$0.85M in aggregate of C$0.15M non-flow-through funds and C$0.7M flow-through funds by way of a non-brokered private placement.
  • The Non-Flow-Through Placement will consist of the sale of ~4.29M common shares priced at C$0.035/share.
  • The Quebec Flow-Through Placement will consist of the sale of 17.5M flow-through shares at a price of C$0.04 per flow-through share.
  • On closing of the Offering, Mr. Deluce will take a control position in the Co. and own ~25.53M common shares which will represent ~42.6% of the Co.’s then outstanding common shares.
  • The proceeds from the Quebec Flow-Through Placement will be used to continue exploration and development of the Company's Quebec properties.
  • The proceeds from the Non-Flow-Through Placement will be used for general working capital purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.