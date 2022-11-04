Tuesday Morning hires former Autoscope chief Berger as CEO
Nov. 04, 2022 5:38 PM ETTuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)AATCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) said Friday it appointed Andrew Berger as CEO.
- Berger succeeds current CEO Fred Hand, who will retire as as CEO and member of the board.
- Berger has been a director of Tuesday Morning (TUEM) since Sept. and will continue to serve on the board.
- He most recently served as CEO at Autoscope Technologies (AATC), where he is currently a director and executive chair.
- Tuesday Morning (TUEM) appointed Bill Baumann, chief information and chief marketing officer, as COO.
- Baumann succeeds Marc Katz, who served as COO and interim CFO and has decided to retire.
- The firm initiated a search process to identify a permanent CFO.
- Berger will assume CFO and finance responsibilities in the interim.
- Hand and Katz will consult with Tuesday Morning (TUEM) to ensure a smooth transition through Jun. 30.
