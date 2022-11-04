Mercury General upgraded to strong buy on improved outlook
Nov. 04, 2022 3:02 PM ETMCYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters upgraded Mercury General (MCY) to Strong Buy from Underperform with a $45 price target.
- The upgrade reflects the analyst's expectation of an improved outlook for future profitability considering that the DOI should approve Mercury's auto rate filings in California sometime in the next six months.
- The success of management's ongoing rate initiatives in other states and growing NII as a result of the higher interest rate environment, Peters tells investors.
- Mercury General SA Quant and Wall St. Analysts rating both stands with Sell.
- Since the start of 2022, Mercury General shares were down around 31%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 33.6%.
- Shares are currently +13.59% to $36.78 today.
Comments (1)