Lockheed Martin secures $765M Naval Air Systems contract
Nov. 04, 2022
- Lockheed Martin (LMT) was awarded a not-to-exceed $765.16M firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized ID/IQ contract.
- This contract provides for site activation/hardware requirements in support of first aircraft arrival, initial operation capability, and full operational capability milestone events, to include site activation events, support equipment, pilot flight equipment, and post ejection survival training material, as well as contract management, planning and readiness reviews and associated non-recurring introduction to service activities in support of F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C aircraft initial sustainment activities for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers.
- Work is expected to be completed in December 2024.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
