Venator gets listing deficiency letter from NYSE
Nov. 04, 2022 5:50 PM ETVenator Materials PLC (VNTR)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) on Friday said it got notice from the NYSE saying it is no longer in compliance with a certain listing rule.
- NYSE notified VNTR that its average closing price of ordinary shares was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The notice does not result in immediate delisting of VNTR ordinary shares from NYSE.
- VNTR plans to notify NYSE by Nov 16, 2022, that it intends to cure the stock price deficiency and return to compliance with listing standards.
- VNTR intends to consider available alternatives, including but not limited to a reverse stock split that is subject to shareholder approval, no later than next Annual General Meeting.
