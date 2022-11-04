Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has its work cut out in the fourth quarter, BofA says, with a scatter ad market expected to get even weaker and may cause a hangover into the first half of 2023.

Analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya cut BofA's price target to a Street-low $40, a response to a rough quarterly print where Roku posted a bigger loss but, more important, guided heavily to the downside for Q4 revenues.

That $40 target implies another 19% downside ahead.

The stock fell again Friday, down 4.3% but still above the near-four-year low that it plumbed intraday Thursday during an 18%-plus slide. (The stock recovered to just a 4.6% drop that day.)

"Roku is tied more to the U.S. Ad scatter market which was down 38% y/y in 3Q and is expected to be weaker in 4Q," Bhattacharya said. "Advertisers in multiple verticals have pulled back spend including large verticals like Telecom, Insurance and even Toy marketers."

That spending pullback limits Roku's ability to monetize the platform in the near term. Meanwhile, player margins will remain under pressure as Roku uses them as loss leaders to grow active accounts, Bhattacharya said.

And while Roku has started steps to slow hiring and growth in other operating expenditures, Bhattacharya still expects Roku opex will grow "mid-teens" next year since the company still needs to invest in international expansion, The Roku Channel, and to grow share in smart home devices.

BofA revised fiscal 2023 revenue estimates, expecting mid-single digit year-over-year growth vs. a previous forecast for 12%.

Long-term positives are there, but will take time to play out, the bank says. In the meantime there are still more potential problems, including contracts that allow some advertisers the flexibility to delay spending within a 12-month window.

BofA has an Underperform rating, though the earnings report prompted other analysts to take off their Buy ratings and move to the sidelines.