Chinese amusement park operator Golden Heaven files for $35M US IPO

Golden Heaven Group (GDHG), an operator of amusement parks in China, has filed to raise up to $35M through a US initial public offering.

While the company did not specify in its filing the number or price of the shares to be offered, an attached filing fee schedule indicated it was seeking to raise around $35M.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Golden Heaven operates six amusement and water parks through subsidiaries in China. For fiscal 2021, the company reported net income of $14M on revenue of $39M.

Golden Heaven hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol GDHG. Revere Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

