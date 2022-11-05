REITs raise $750M capital in October, down 99.99% Y/Y

Nov. 05, 2022 4:14 AM ETVanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), VNQI, REM, REZ, IYR, XHB, ROOF, GMRE, INDS, HOMZ, NETLOBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor3 Comments

Stocks and Financial Data

Becart/E+ via Getty Images

REITs raised merely $750M of capital in October, a decrease of 99.99% from $6.84B in the year-ago period, according to a report by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Only 1 capital offering instrument, of secondary debt, was offered during the month, compared to 16 instruments a year ago. Realty Income (O) priced a public offering of $750M of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 13, 2032.

This compares with 2 capital offering instruments offered in the month of September. However, the amount of capital raised through the instruments was lesser than October. The sector raised only $536M in the previous month.

Year-to-date until October, REITs have raised a total of $32.65B in capital, down 65.47% from $94.56B in the year-ago period.

The sector continues to decline in value, mainly due to rising interest rates and prevailing high inflation. The falling stock prices continue to discourage investor sentiments, which could be a contributing factor for the lesser capital raising activity.

Many investors assume a 2008-style-kind-of-crash for REITs, Seeking Alpha Author Riyado Sofian said, adding that his opinion differs.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.