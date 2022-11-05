Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Q3 operating earnings sank by 20% from the year-ago quarter as its insurance underwriting loss increased and railroad profit slipped by 6%.

The company bought back ~$1.05B of its common stock during the quarter, compared with ~$1.0B in Q2 and $3.2B in Q1.

The investment behemoth that Warren Buffett built held ~$109.0B of cash and short-term securities as of Sept. 30, 2022, up from the $105.4B it held on June 30.

Q3 operating earnings of $7.76B fell from $9.28B in Q2 and increased from $6.47B in Q3 2021.

Insurance float was ~$150B at Sept. 30, 2022 compared with ~$147B at June 30.

Investment and derivative losses of $10.4B in Q3 2022 narrowed from the $53.0B loss in the prior quarter and contrasted with a gain of $3.88B in the year-ago quarter.

That resulted in a Q3 net loss of $1.83B, compared with a net loss of $43.8B in Q2 and net earnings of $6.88B in Q3 2021.

