Berkshire Hathaway Q3 operating earnings slip by 20% Y/Y

Nov. 05, 2022 8:05 AM ETBRK.A, BRK.BBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments

Fortune"s Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Q3 operating earnings sank by 20% from the year-ago quarter as its insurance underwriting loss increased and railroad profit slipped by 6%.

The company bought back ~$1.05B of its common stock during the quarter, compared with ~$1.0B in Q2 and $3.2B in Q1.

The investment behemoth that Warren Buffett built held ~$109.0B of cash and short-term securities as of Sept. 30, 2022, up from the $105.4B it held on June 30.

Q3 operating earnings of $7.76B fell from $9.28B in Q2 and increased from $6.47B in Q3 2021.

Insurance float was ~$150B at Sept. 30, 2022 compared with ~$147B at June 30.

Investment and derivative losses of $10.4B in Q3 2022 narrowed from the $53.0B loss in the prior quarter and contrasted with a gain of $3.88B in the year-ago quarter.

That resulted in a Q3 net loss of $1.83B, compared with a net loss of $43.8B in Q2 and net earnings of $6.88B in Q3 2021.

Developing... check back for updates.

SA contributor Jim Sloan explains why Berkshire (BRK.B) is an "ideal core holding.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.