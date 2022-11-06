Philip Morris said to win Elliott support for $15.7B Swedish Match takeover

Nov. 06, 2022

  • Activist fund Elliott Management is said to put its support behind Philip Morris International's (NYSE:PM) increased $15.7 billion offer for Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY), allowing the deal to cross the finish line.
  • The Philip Morris takeover offer is said have received 80% of acceptance from Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) holders as of Friday and likely more on Monday, according to a Financial Times report, which cited sources familiar. Elliott tendered its 10.5% stake in favor of the deal.
  • The deal had required 90% acceptance rate by holders, though the thresholder is expected to be lowered, according to the FT.
  • The report comes after after activist investor Elliott and other investors increased their stakes in the snus maker in order to pressure Philip Morris (PM) to pay more in a takeover.
  • Last month the European Commission approved the transaction.

Comments (6)

