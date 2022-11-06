Philip Morris said to win Elliott support for $15.7B Swedish Match takeover
Nov. 06, 2022 11:51 AM ETSwedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY), PMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Activist fund Elliott Management is said to put its support behind Philip Morris International's (NYSE:PM) increased $15.7 billion offer for Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY), allowing the deal to cross the finish line.
- The Philip Morris takeover offer is said have received 80% of acceptance from Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) holders as of Friday and likely more on Monday, according to a Financial Times report, which cited sources familiar. Elliott tendered its 10.5% stake in favor of the deal.
- The deal had required 90% acceptance rate by holders, though the thresholder is expected to be lowered, according to the FT.
- The report comes after after activist investor Elliott and other investors increased their stakes in the snus maker in order to pressure Philip Morris (PM) to pay more in a takeover.
- Last month the European Commission approved the transaction.
