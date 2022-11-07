Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 7:27 PM ETRitchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA), RBA:CABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.23M (+11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RBA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
