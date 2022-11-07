Commencement Bank GAAP EPS of $0.45, revenue of $5.71M
Nov. 06, 2022 11:37 PM ETCommencement Bancorp Inc. (CBWA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Commencement Bank press release (OTCQX:CBWA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.45.
- Revenue of $5.71M (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Total assets were $554M for quarter-end September 30, 2022.
- Total loans increased $44.2M, or 13%, compared to one year earlier. Loan growth was recorded at 14.5% year-to-date.
- Total deposits were $502.3M for third quarter, an increase of 6% year-to-date.
- Return on average assets increased to 1.24% for the quarter compared to 1.04% for third quarter 2021.
- The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.69%.
