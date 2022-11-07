China trade surplus below estimates in October amid weak exports and imports
- China's trade surplus was at USD 85.2 billion in October 202, little changed from a surplus of USD 84.8 billion in the same month the prior year, missing market forecasts of a surplus of USD 95.95 billion.
- Exports fell 0.3% y/y, the first drop since May 2020, amid lackluster overseas demand as cost pressures grew globally; while imports shrank at a faster 0.7%, the first decline since August 2020 as domestic demand weakened amid strict COVID curbs.
- Meantime, China's trade surplus with the US narrowed to USD 34.19 billion from USD 36.07 billion in September.
