Brighthouse Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:29 AM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-75.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.89B (-23.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
